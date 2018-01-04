Toronto women helping street-involved people during extreme cold

It’s been a busy holiday season for Leslieville-based entrepreneurs Tracey Erin Smith and Savoy Howe.

For several days and nights in late December and into the New Year, Smith, the founding artistic director of Soulo Theatre Co., and Howe, who is the founder/head coach of the Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club, have hit the streets as well as several year-round shelters and winter respite centres to help keep Toronto’s homeless from freezing to death.

Helping the less fortunate at this time of the year is nothing new for Howe, who for the last four years has coordinated an initiative called the Holiday Meal Pay It Forward Movement of Love. Using the power of social media, people are asked to donate money to purchase turkeys and hams as well as grocery store gift cards for low-income individuals and families in Toronto and abroad.

Their initial fundraising goal for 2017 was $2,500. In total, about $4,000 was collected.

“Every year there are more and more people in need. There are people of all ages and backgrounds who are struggling,” said Smith, who came on board two years ago to help run the program, during a recent interview.

This holiday season because of growing need, not to mention the extreme cold, Smith, a Liberty Village-area resident, and Howe, who lives near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, decided to do more.

“This year, we realized not everyone has a table to put their meal on,” she said.

About three weeks ago, the duo starting putting out more online calls for financial help so that they could buy hats, mitts, warm socks, Tim Hortons gift cards, and other essentials for homeless people in Toronto.

In the last few weeks, they’ve distributed upwards of 450 homemade “Hot Head' kits, which include include a hat, a pair of mitts, two pairs of warm socks, a Tim Hortons gift card, and other essentials, along with other items as needed to street-involved and homeless people around the city.

“We’ll keep doing it as long as the money keeps coming in. It’s hard not to (help),” said Smith, adding others have seen their efforts and are now starting to reach out in similar ways.