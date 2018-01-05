Toronto Zoo keeps watchful eye on animals during deep freeze

In the early-winter deep freeze that has hit Ontario, the warmth and well-being of animals in the Toronto Zoo might seem cause for concern.

But while the weather is certainly frightful, particularly for the beasts like giraffes, hippos and rhinoceri who have evolved for the warmer climate of African savannahs, the zookeepers are well versed in keeping the wide range of animals healthy and entertained throughout the winter.

“When the zoo was designed it was built with four tropical pavilions," said Eric Cole, the Scarborough-based Toronto Zoo's Wildlife Care Manager. "They're climate controlled regardless of the weather. We do have animals that are cold hardy species, and this is a normal winter for them.”

That, of course, includes the zoo's polar bears, who revel in the extreme cold, and snow leopards, who “lie down and use their tail as a scarf, they wrap it around their nose and they're happy,” said Cole. The grizzly bears just hibernate - "80 per cent", says Cole.

“For caring for the wolves and the tundra animals and polar bears, the hardest thing is keeping the zookeepers warm,” said Cole. “Where we find it most challenging are animals from the African savannahs.”

But it's not so simple as keeping those animals indoors all the time. The zoo's lions, for instance, like to spend some time outdoors even in a snowy deep freeze.

“The big cats are surprisingly cold resistant,” said Cole. “The lions have access - they can go into the house or outside in the exhibit. Most days they'll sit in their cave which has a heated floor.”

The zebras are fine outside, as long as it's not icy. Rinos and hippos turn into wintertime couch potatoes and stay indoors, along with the giraffes.

The gorillas don't like the cold either, but Cole said that this year, they ventured outside for at least a little while until it got double-digit cold in late December. Now, as the temperatures reach rock bottom, the gorillas are back inside – and the biggest problem that zookeepers are dealing with for them and other animals is one familiar to any parent keeping schoolchildren at home for a snow day.

Boredom.