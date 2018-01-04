Extreme cold warning issued for Toronto by Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Toronto.

"A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected," warned Environment Canada. "Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening to reach lows of minus 20-to-25 degrees celsius. Wind chill values due to northwest winds up to 50 kilometres per hour will be in the minus 35-to-40 range tonight. Temperatures and wind chill values will be slightly lower Friday night."

The deep freeze is expected to continue until Saturday or early Sunday.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," cautioned Environment Canada, suggesting people check on older family, friends and neighbours and remember if it's too cold outside for you, it's too cold for your pet.