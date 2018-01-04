Stay off ice on Lake Ontario and other waters, Toronto police warn

Toronto police are warning the public to avoid skating or walking on natural bodies of water this winter.

The message comes after a series of social media posts showing people on Lake Ontario and Grenadier Pond in High Park.

Const. Ricardo Gomez, who’s been with the police’s marine unit for several years, told Metroland Media Toronto the posts are concerning.

“It’s incredibly high concern for us because we’re trained and understand how dangerous it is for someone to be out there,” he said. “The dangers once they crack through the ice are potentially death.”

“In the very first second they go through the ice, they could potentially black out and drown.” — Toronto police Const. Ricardo Gomez.

He and his team have been out on the ice around the city’s inner harbour multiple times this season for training and said it’s unstable.

“Every single time I’ve been on the ice, I’ve broken through unknowingly on numerous occasions,” he said. “As a trained officer with over six years of experience down here, I still break through the ice unknowingly and that’s how dangerous it is.”

The last concern people should have when breaking through is hypothermia, but rather cold shock response and the incapacitation of the body, he added.

When a person goes in, they have an involuntary response and inhale a gasp of air, which usually happens below water and can be deadly.

“What’ll happen is they’ll inhale water into their lungs and even a small amount of water being inhaled will cause their neck muscles to spasm and trachea (windpipe) to seal,” he said. “In the very first second they go through the ice, they could potentially black out and drown.”

Cold shock response can last up to three minutes and the risk of death increases as someone can go into cardiac arrest, drown due to a black out or loss of movement as the body begins to numb, Gomez added.