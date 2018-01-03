North York General Hospital's president, CEO to lead new health network

After eight years as president and CEO of North York General Hospital (NYGH), Tim Rutledge is taking on a new role with the newly formed health network comprised of Providence Health Care, St. Joseph’s Health Centre and St. Michael’s Hospital.

Rutledge will continue with his role at the Leslie Street and Highway 401 hospital until mid-March, when he takes on the position of president and CEO of the new health network.

“Tim took on the president and CEO role at NYGH in 2010 after spending almost 15 years in leadership roles within our organization, including chief of our emergency department from 1996 to 2007, and chair of the Medical Advisory Committee from 2002 to 2004,” Murray J. Perelman, chair of NYGH board of governors, said in a Jan. 3 news release. “Over the past eight years, he has strengthened our commitment to patient- and family-centred care through the establishment of the Patient and Family Advisory Committee, which brings the patient voice to every key initiative NYGH undertakes ...

"His new position will provide a tremendous opportunity to lead the development of a newly evolving health care network, bringing together a full range of health care services in an integrated environment.”