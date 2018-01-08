Bathurst-Finch Hub offers weekly fresh produce market during winter

Unison Health and Community Services didn’t want to wait until warmer months to offer residents of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue access to fresh produce.

So the lead partner of the Bathurst-Finch Hub decided to hold a fresh produce market Dec. 6 inside its site at 540 Finch Ave.

The first ever Farmers’ Market was held at the hub in October, which saw some 19 vendors from across the Greater Toronto Area set up shop inside and outside the building, offering cooking demonstrations, produce, and arts and crafts. The pilot Farmers’ Market, spearheaded by Unison Health and Community Services, was made possible by a United Way grant to run the two-year project.

The initial plan was to wait until spring or summer to bring the Farmers’ Market back, but Unison hub program worker Karen Shaw didn’t see the need to wait.

“It wasn’t something that was planned,” she said. “After October, we said ‘why wait until the summer?’”

The fresh produce market – Shaw is quick to say it’s not a Farmer’s Market – is a Good Food Market run by FoodShare Toronto. It launched Wednesday, Dec. 6 and also ran the following Wednesday before taking a break for the holidays. It will start up again Wednesday, Jan. 10 and will then run weekly from noon to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Bathurst-Finch Hub. Though smaller than a traditional Farmers’ Market, it will still offer a variety of reasonably priced fruits and vegetables, including apples, bananas, carrots, lettuce, onions, and potatoes.

“It’s a small scale market,” Shaw said. “The intent is to run it weekly until we figure out our full scale market for the summer. We’ve had a lot of shoppers, a lot of seniors. But when it’s cold they don’t come out as much.”

The October Farmer’s Market was launched after residents voiced the need for a local grocery store, Unison previously told The Mirror. The closest grocery store is roughly two kilometres away.

Located in the parking lot of Northview Heights Secondary School, the 7,000-square-foot Bathurst-Finch Hub is used as a one-stop-shop for social services.