Volunteers build playground for Scarborough boy with rare skin disorder

His parents take pains to ensure Ahmed can enjoy as much of a regular life as is allowed by his condition; he attends nearby Berner Trail Junior Public School and has many friends who adore him, even if he cannot safely play with them on the school’s playsets.

Through the influence of DEBRA Canada, a non-profit dedicated to EB awareness and support, volunteers built and installed for Ahmed his very own backyard playground, complete with a twisting slide, swing set and a clubhouse, all of it made from plastic to prevent injury to his skin.

On this late winter afternoon, Ahmed doesn’t require much convincing to show off his new hangout, despite the double-digit minus temperatures. For EB sufferers, cold weather, even of the sub-zero variety common to Canadian winters, is infinitely preferable to the summer when direct sunlight creates blisters almost immediately upon contact.

Accompanied by the ever present Maurice, he poses proudly by the playground set, helpfully pointing out the presence of a roof over his clubhouse “so the rain doesn’t come on you”.

Ghaziya admits she gets irritated by the constant stares from strangers at her son, but is reassured by Ahmed's optimism. When he gets asked about his “pimples”, Ahmed simply answers he has sensitive skin. And if a classmate suffers a cut or abrasion, he’s eager to proffer assistance based on his own experience.

While there is no cure for EB, one might be on the horizon. Stem cell and other skin grafting treatments could potentially replace the defects in skin cells, and there are ongoing clinical trials for new pain relieving drugs. But there are still risks involved.

As they await a cure, the Syeds connect with families dealing with EB, eagerly welcoming the opportunity to bond over a common struggle.

“It makes me feel grateful people understand how he feels,” she said. “Very grateful.”