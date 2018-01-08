Volunteers build playground for Scarborough boy with rare skin disorder

Like a typical five-year-old, Ahmed Syed is a tiny ball of energy, enthusiastic about video games, superheroes and playing with his friends.
That the Malvern child hardly goes a moment without smiling or laughing – poop jokes are a never ending source of merriment – is no small miracle since he suffers from a rare skin disease which results in blisters and other painful abrasions across his entire body.
Ahmed has epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, which has just 2,500 diagnosed cases in Canada. A genetic condition, EB makes Ahmed’s skin so fragile it can tear with just the slightest contact, requiring constant medical care.
“It’s a journey, and we’re learning through him,” said Ahmed’s mother Ghaziya.
Like other “butterfly children", so named because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, Ahmed must wear protective bandages on much of his body, going through nearly 100 in a typical two-week-span. Just like his favourite superhero Spider-Man, he’s constantly wrapped in a “costume” of padding.
“Any contact can cause an injury,” explains Ahmed’s caregiver Dawn Maurice, who regularly assists with the boy's treatment.
When he was born, Ahmed was placed in an incubator and administered morphine. His young mother feared she’d never be able to touch her infant son for fear of injury. Doctors at SickKids Hospital were initially stumped by his condition. They even feared he might not make it to his first year.
“Both knees and elbows down, he had no skin,” recalled Ghaziya. “A plastic surgeon was called in because he looked like a burn patient.”
Ahmed now receives regular medical attention, with nurses dispatched through a local Community Care program to his Malvern home twice a day to change his bandages. His parents are also trained in administering the dressings, and must constantly stay vigilant to swiftly treat any new wounds.
Ahmed eats mostly soft foods – hot dogs are a favourite – as abrasions can appear on his tongue and gastrointestinal tract. He wears loose fitting clothing and must keep his feet protected. Some of the sores have receded, allowing Ahmed to keep his arms uncovered.
His parents take pains to ensure Ahmed can enjoy as much of a regular life as is allowed by his condition; he attends nearby Berner Trail Junior Public School and has many friends who adore him, even if he cannot safely play with them on the school’s playsets.
Through the influence of DEBRA Canada, a non-profit dedicated to EB awareness and support, volunteers built and installed for Ahmed his very own backyard playground, complete with a twisting slide, swing set and a clubhouse, all of it made from plastic to prevent injury to his skin.
On this late winter afternoon, Ahmed doesn’t require much convincing to show off his new hangout, despite the double-digit minus temperatures. For EB sufferers, cold weather, even of the sub-zero variety common to Canadian winters, is infinitely preferable to the summer when direct sunlight creates blisters almost immediately upon contact.
Accompanied by the ever present Maurice, he poses proudly by the playground set, helpfully pointing out the presence of a roof over his clubhouse “so the rain doesn’t come on you”.
Ghaziya admits she gets irritated by the constant stares from strangers at her son, but is reassured by Ahmed's optimism. When he gets asked about his “pimples”, Ahmed simply answers he has sensitive skin. And if a classmate suffers a cut or abrasion, he’s eager to proffer assistance based on his own experience.
While there is no cure for EB, one might be on the horizon. Stem cell and other skin grafting treatments could potentially replace the defects in skin cells, and there are ongoing clinical trials for new pain relieving drugs. But there are still risks involved.
As they await a cure, the Syeds connect with families dealing with EB, eagerly welcoming the opportunity to bond over a common struggle.
“It makes me feel grateful people understand how he feels,” she said. “Very grateful.”
Like a typical five-year-old, Ahmed Syed is a tiny ball of energy, enthusiastic about video games, superheroes and playing with his friends.
That the Malvern child hardly goes a moment without smiling or laughing – poop jokes are a never ending source of merriment – is no small miracle since he suffers from a rare skin disease which results in blisters and other painful abrasions across his entire body.
Ahmed has epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, which has just 2,500 diagnosed cases in Canada. A genetic condition, EB makes Ahmed’s skin so fragile it can tear with just the slightest contact, requiring constant medical care.
“It’s a journey, and we’re learning through him,” said Ahmed’s mother Ghaziya.
Like other “butterfly children", so named because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, Ahmed must wear protective bandages on much of his body, going through nearly 100 in a typical two-week-span. Just like his favourite superhero Spider-Man, he’s constantly wrapped in a “costume” of padding.
“Any contact can cause an injury,” explains Ahmed’s caregiver Dawn Maurice, who regularly assists with the boy's treatment.
When he was born, Ahmed was placed in an incubator and administered morphine. His young mother feared she’d never be able to touch her infant son for fear of injury. Doctors at SickKids Hospital were initially stumped by his condition. They even feared he might not make it to his first year.
“Both knees and elbows down, he had no skin,” recalled Ghaziya. “A plastic surgeon was called in because he looked like a burn patient.”
Ahmed now receives regular medical attention, with nurses dispatched through a local Community Care program to his Malvern home twice a day to change his bandages. His parents are also trained in administering the dressings, and must constantly stay vigilant to swiftly treat any new wounds.
Ahmed eats mostly soft foods – hot dogs are a favourite – as abrasions can appear on his tongue and gastrointestinal tract. He wears loose fitting clothing and must keep his feet protected. Some of the sores have receded, allowing Ahmed to keep his arms uncovered.
His parents take pains to ensure Ahmed can enjoy as much of a regular life as is allowed by his condition; he attends nearby Berner Trail Junior Public School and has many friends who adore him, even if he cannot safely play with them on the school’s playsets.
Through the influence of DEBRA Canada, a non-profit dedicated to EB awareness and support, volunteers built and installed for Ahmed his very own backyard playground, complete with a twisting slide, swing set and a clubhouse, all of it made from plastic to prevent injury to his skin.
On this late winter afternoon, Ahmed doesn’t require much convincing to show off his new hangout, despite the double-digit minus temperatures. For EB sufferers, cold weather, even of the sub-zero variety common to Canadian winters, is infinitely preferable to the summer when direct sunlight creates blisters almost immediately upon contact.
Accompanied by the ever present Maurice, he poses proudly by the playground set, helpfully pointing out the presence of a roof over his clubhouse “so the rain doesn’t come on you”.
Ghaziya admits she gets irritated by the constant stares from strangers at her son, but is reassured by Ahmed's optimism. When he gets asked about his “pimples”, Ahmed simply answers he has sensitive skin. And if a classmate suffers a cut or abrasion, he’s eager to proffer assistance based on his own experience.
While there is no cure for EB, one might be on the horizon. Stem cell and other skin grafting treatments could potentially replace the defects in skin cells, and there are ongoing clinical trials for new pain relieving drugs. But there are still risks involved.
As they await a cure, the Syeds connect with families dealing with EB, eagerly welcoming the opportunity to bond over a common struggle.
“It makes me feel grateful people understand how he feels,” she said. “Very grateful.”
Like a typical five-year-old, Ahmed Syed is a tiny ball of energy, enthusiastic about video games, superheroes and playing with his friends.
That the Malvern child hardly goes a moment without smiling or laughing – poop jokes are a never ending source of merriment – is no small miracle since he suffers from a rare skin disease which results in blisters and other painful abrasions across his entire body.
Ahmed has epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, which has just 2,500 diagnosed cases in Canada. A genetic condition, EB makes Ahmed’s skin so fragile it can tear with just the slightest contact, requiring constant medical care.
“It’s a journey, and we’re learning through him,” said Ahmed’s mother Ghaziya.
Like other “butterfly children", so named because their skin is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, Ahmed must wear protective bandages on much of his body, going through nearly 100 in a typical two-week-span. Just like his favourite superhero Spider-Man, he’s constantly wrapped in a “costume” of padding.
“Any contact can cause an injury,” explains Ahmed’s caregiver Dawn Maurice, who regularly assists with the boy's treatment.
When he was born, Ahmed was placed in an incubator and administered morphine. His young mother feared she’d never be able to touch her infant son for fear of injury. Doctors at SickKids Hospital were initially stumped by his condition. They even feared he might not make it to his first year.
“Both knees and elbows down, he had no skin,” recalled Ghaziya. “A plastic surgeon was called in because he looked like a burn patient.”
Ahmed now receives regular medical attention, with nurses dispatched through a local Community Care program to his Malvern home twice a day to change his bandages. His parents are also trained in administering the dressings, and must constantly stay vigilant to swiftly treat any new wounds.
Ahmed eats mostly soft foods – hot dogs are a favourite – as abrasions can appear on his tongue and gastrointestinal tract. He wears loose fitting clothing and must keep his feet protected. Some of the sores have receded, allowing Ahmed to keep his arms uncovered.
His parents take pains to ensure Ahmed can enjoy as much of a regular life as is allowed by his condition; he attends nearby Berner Trail Junior Public School and has many friends who adore him, even if he cannot safely play with them on the school’s playsets.
Through the influence of DEBRA Canada, a non-profit dedicated to EB awareness and support, volunteers built and installed for Ahmed his very own backyard playground, complete with a twisting slide, swing set and a clubhouse, all of it made from plastic to prevent injury to his skin.
On this late winter afternoon, Ahmed doesn’t require much convincing to show off his new hangout, despite the double-digit minus temperatures. For EB sufferers, cold weather, even of the sub-zero variety common to Canadian winters, is infinitely preferable to the summer when direct sunlight creates blisters almost immediately upon contact.
Accompanied by the ever present Maurice, he poses proudly by the playground set, helpfully pointing out the presence of a roof over his clubhouse “so the rain doesn’t come on you”.
Ghaziya admits she gets irritated by the constant stares from strangers at her son, but is reassured by Ahmed's optimism. When he gets asked about his “pimples”, Ahmed simply answers he has sensitive skin. And if a classmate suffers a cut or abrasion, he’s eager to proffer assistance based on his own experience.
While there is no cure for EB, one might be on the horizon. Stem cell and other skin grafting treatments could potentially replace the defects in skin cells, and there are ongoing clinical trials for new pain relieving drugs. But there are still risks involved.
As they await a cure, the Syeds connect with families dealing with EB, eagerly welcoming the opportunity to bond over a common struggle.
“It makes me feel grateful people understand how he feels,” she said. “Very grateful.”