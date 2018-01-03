Centennial College offers temporary free child care for East York students

Students at Centennial College’s East York campus who found themselves unexpectedly attending class this week didn’t have to worry about finding someone to watch their children.

Shortly before the holiday break, the Toronto-based post-secondary institution announced it would be funding up to 15 full-day spaces for children of students attending its Story Arts Centre on Carlaw Avenue.

Jessica Langer, a professor of public relations at the college’s School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design, which is housed at the east Toronto site, approached Dean/Campus Principal Nate Horowitz and co-chairs Chris Jackman and Barry Waite, with the idea in late November after faculty and students returned to class following a five-week-long, province-wide college strike.

Because of the job action, the fall semester, originally supposed to end before the Christmas break, had to be extended into the new year, potentially causing hardship for students now faced with finding daycare for children still on their Christmas break this week.

“I knew a lot of my students have parenting responsibilities and I really wanted to help them,” said Langer, who has two young children.

Initially, she hoped Centennial could set up a winter break camp for kids, but it was too much to organize on such short notice.

Instead, Langer was advised to reach out to the college’s early childhood centre, which has two locations in East York, to see if they might have some spaces available. Fifteen spots – 10 for kids in senior/junior kindergarten and five children ages 6 to 10 – were quickly secured at nearby Diefenbaker Elementary School at 175 Plains Rd.

“We wanted to ensure there were no barriers for our students to access child care. We wanted to make sure our students weren’t put in a position of having to choose between school and their family; that they had the opportunity to do both,” said Langer, who noted that Centennial College has one of the highest proportions of students in Ontario who rely on student loans.

“It was hard enough for the students with the strike and everything. We wanted to do a little something to help, if we could. We wanted the child care piece to be as easy as possible for them.”

In the end, not all 15 spots were used. Nevertheless, Centennial’s School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design was prepared to cover the roughly $3,700 needed to pay for them.