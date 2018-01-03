Out of the Cold pilot with a twist launching in Toronto's Beach area

“I think this has some real possibilities. It looks to the future of the Out of the Cold program.”

Dale also said this is the first time Beach United has hosted an OOTC program and parishioners are excited about it and eager to get involved.

“We have a wonderful room and kitchen space. It’s meant to be here. We’re a community space as well as a sacred space,” she said.

The pilot program at Beach United is essentially an extension of the one at the nearby Church of St. Aidan at Queen Street East and Silver Birch Avenue. That program, which was established in the fall of 2006, was set to temporarily relocate to Beach United this fall to make way for major renovations, but that has now been delayed to this fall.

In preparation, Beach United had made a multi-purpose room and commercial kitchen available on Monday evenings. The new pilot program will make use of those spaces until the end of April.

Matthew Kellway, who for the last two years has served as the chair of St. Aidan’s OOTC program, said his team of volunteers were eager to do more and are excited about this new opportunity at Beach United.

“This is something tangible we can do. We’re on the verge of making something really work for people,” said Kellway, who started working to develop the pilot program last spring with Dixon Hall and Beach United.

Kellway, the New Democratic MP for the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York from 2011 to 2015, said his desire is that if it is successful, Toronto might provide funding so that the city’s homeless can be moved out of church basements and temporary shelters and into their own homes sooner.

“Something has to change. We can’t be doing this every winter. We shouldn’t be depending on the volunteer sector to do the city’s job,” he said, adding the time is right for the Out of the Cold program to evolve from being an emergency stop-gap measure to one that gives people life skills and resources they need to move forward.

Reycraft, who hopes the pilot program will be replicated or implemented in some way in the future throughout the city, agreed.

He also said Toronto’s Out of the Cold program was never intended to be a permanent solution for helping the city’s homeless, but three decades later it has become a heavily relied upon service. That being said, he said there’s no better time to come up with new ways to deliver the program so that people can get a hand up, not just a hand out all year long.