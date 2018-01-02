Friends of Bob Acton Park group hosts inaugural meeting

The newly formed Friends of Bob Acton Park stewardship group will be holding its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The gathering will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Grover Pub, 676 Kingston Rd., just west of Victoria Park Avenue.

All are welcome.

Back in August, community members gathered at the local green space, which is located in the Upper Beach Estates off Drummondville Lane at William Hancox Avenue, to celebrate its official naming in honour of the late Bob Acton.