Friends of Bob Acton Park group hosts inaugural meeting

The newly formed Friends of Bob Acton Park stewardship group will be holding its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
The gathering will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Grover Pub, 676 Kingston Rd., just west of Victoria Park Avenue.
All are welcome.
Back in August, community members gathered at the local green space, which is located in the Upper Beach Estates off Drummondville Lane at William Hancox Avenue, to celebrate its official naming in honour of the late Bob Acton.
A lifelong Beach resident, Acton died on June 3, 2016 after a two-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Acton, who was 60 and known to many as Bobby, was a well-known, respected and skilled hockey and baseball/softball coach.
Earlier this year, Toronto City Council voted unanimously to name the unnamed park in Acton’s honour.
For more details, contact the office of Ward 32 Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon at 416-392-1376.
