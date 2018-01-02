Scarborough's Rouge Park needs volunteer guides to lead visitor hikes

Is the Rouge National Urban Park one of your favourite places?

If so, maybe you’re the right person to show off the park to visitors in 2018.

Parks Canada is searching for volunteer guided walk leaders for the park, and says it will train them in first aid, storytelling and much more.

Volunteer guides “are often the first point of contact for new visitors and must provide them a safe and enjoyable walking experience,” as well as showing those visitors “active living really can make a big difference in their lives,” says Parks Canada, which wants people to apply by Jan. 22.