First time parents welcome Etobicoke’s first baby of 2018

Etobicoke’s first baby of 2018 arrived just after 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

Ramndip Pandher delivered a baby boy weighing in at six pounds, 10 ounces at Etobicoke General Hospital at 3:13 a.m.

He is the first child for Pandher and husband Amritpal Boparai.

Hospital staff presented the new parents with a large gift basket of baby items donated by Shoppers Drug Mart in Westwood Mall in Mississauga.

St. Michael’s Hospital and Humber River Hospital officials claimed to have welcomed Toronto’s first babies of the year.

At St. Mike’s, Hlengiwe Khoza gave birth to a seven pound, 11 ounce daughter named Shiloh at the stroke of midnight as fireworks exploded in nearby Nathan Philips Square.

At Humber River Hospital, a four pound, six ounce baby boy named Phillip was delivered via C-section at 12 a.m. on the dot. Phillip’s twin sister arrived seven seconds later and weighed five pounds, nine ounces.

Mount Sinai welcomed its first baby at just three seconds after midnight.

Skylar Daniel was born at 12:18 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Health Centre to parents Florence Ancheta and Sheldon Mitchell. He tipped the scales at seven pounds, 11 ounces.

Scarborough’s first baby of 2018 is Karlie Yang, who weighed 6.9 pounds, born to mom Libin Wei and dad Yuefei Yang at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital’s general site at 3050 Lawrence Ave. E.