Toronto welcomes first babies of 2018

Hospitals in Toronto are celebrating the birth of their first babies of 2018.

Both St. Michael’s and Humber River hospitals are claiming to have welcomed Toronto’s first babies of the year.

Downtown at St. Mike’s, Hlengiwe Khoza gave birth to a seven pound, 11 ounces daughter named Shiloh at the stroke of midnight as the fireworks were going off in nearby Nathan Philips Square.

Meanwhile at Humber River Hospital, a four pound, six ounce baby boy named Phillip was delivered via C-section at 12 a.m. on the dot. Philip’s twin sister came into the world seven seconds later and weighed five pounds and nine ounces.

Mount Sinai Hospital welcomed its first baby at just three seconds after midnight.

The first baby of 2018 at St. Joseph’s Health Centre is Skylar Daniel. He was born at 12:16 a.m. to parents Florence Ancheta and Sheldon Mitchell and tipped the scales at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Scarborough and Rouge Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2018 at its General site at 3050 Lawrence Ave. E. this morning at 12:58 a.m. The little girl, Karlie Yang, is the first child for mom Libin Wei and dad Yuefei Yang. She weighed 6.9 pounds.

"She is a really amazing gift for us and we’re really happy we delivered our baby at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital,” Wei said.

Karlie’s father said his daughter’s special birthday will be something he’ll look forward to every year.

“While others have been counting down to the New Year, I’ve been counting down to the birth of my daughter. And now every New Year, I’ll be counting down to her birthday,” Yang added.