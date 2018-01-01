Extreme cold alert ended for Toronto, but not before setting new record low

Environment Canada may have ended its cold weather warning for Toronto, but not before an all-time low temperature for New Year’s Day was set at Pearson International Airport.

“A few minimum temperature records were established this morning from the current outbreak of Arctic air,” noted an Environment Canada weather summary for Ontario issued around 10:30 a.m.

Among the locations that “measured minimum temperatures in degrees Celsius” was Toronto Pearson Airport with a new record of -22.6C, breaking the old mark of -21.1C set in 1968.

Ironically, Toronto’s expected high temperature today was apparently just high enough for Environment Canada to end its official cold weather alert that still remains in effect for virtually all of Ontario north and east of Toronto.