Extreme cold alert extended for Toronto

The year will be coming to a bitterly cold end in the City of Toronto.
At 4:37 a.m. today, Environment Canada continued its extreme cold warning, advising people to expect a “multiday episode of very cold wind chills”.
"A fresh surge of Arctic air is encompassing the entire province in its icy grip,” explained Environment Canada. “Although winds are relatively light, the extreme cold is expected to produce wind chill values below minus 30 this morning, and again tonight.
“New Year's Eve revellers are cautioned that wind chill values will be near minus 30 late this evening as we ring in 2018.”
These frigid weather conditions are expected to continue into for the next two days.
Canada’s weather agency is reminding people that extreme cold puts everyone at risk and is urging people to check on older family, friends, and neighbours, and to not leave pets outside for any length of time.
Environment Canada issues an extreme cold warning when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health like frost bite and hypothermia.
