Extreme cold alert extended for Toronto

The year will be coming to a bitterly cold end in the City of Toronto.

At 4:37 a.m. today, Environment Canada continued its extreme cold warning, advising people to expect a “multiday episode of very cold wind chills”.

"A fresh surge of Arctic air is encompassing the entire province in its icy grip,” explained Environment Canada. “Although winds are relatively light, the extreme cold is expected to produce wind chill values below minus 30 this morning, and again tonight.

“New Year's Eve revellers are cautioned that wind chill values will be near minus 30 late this evening as we ring in 2018.”