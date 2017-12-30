Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning alert for City of Toronto

Not only are the frigid temperatures not suppose to ease up - they're actually supposed to get worse with Environment Canada issuing an extreme cold warning this morning for the City of Toronto.

"A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected," warns the news release from Environment Canada. "2017 is about to end with the coldest air of the year. A fresh surge of record-breaking Arctic air is forecast to encompass the entire province in its icy grip. A trough of low pressure currently over Southern Ontario will drop south of the Great Lakes tonight, opening the door to an even colder northerly wind.

"Although winds will be relatively light, the extreme cold is expected to produce wind chill values below -30C overnight into Sunday, and again Sunday night.

"New Year's Eve revellers are cautioned that wind chill values will be near -30C late Sunday evening as we ring in 2018."

Latest indications, according to Environment Canada, are "that these very cold conditions will persist into New Year's Day and potentially Tuesday."

Currently, it is -10C in Toronto, but it feels like -19C with the wind chill. Tonight, the temperature could dip to -24C, but it will feel like -32C with the wind chill.

Tomorrow, the high is expected to be -16C, but it will feel like -34C with the wind chill.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," advises the Environment Canada news release. "Check on older family, friends and neighbours. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

People are also advised to watch for updated statements from Environment Canada.

Much of Canada is also under the same extreme cold weather alert, including almost all of southern and northern Ontario and also all of the Prairie Provinces and Quebec.