Deep freeze affects Toronto's New Year's eve celebration plans

The extreme cold weather has already put a damper on the New Year’s Eve festivities at Nathan Phillips Square.
On Friday afternoon, the City of Toronto announced Sunday evening’s program has been shortened. The celebration, which typically gets underway around 8 p.m., and draws thousands of revelers, will now get underway shortly before midnight and will include a live DJ set, a countdown, and fireworks. All live performances have been cancelled.
The city is also warning that depending on the weather conditions, the accessible event could be further modified or even called off. Visit http://www.toronto.ca/newyearseve for the latest updates.
Attendees and volunteers are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, to cover all extremities, and if possible, to keep active when outdoors. People should also monitor themselves and others for signs of cold stress.
Visit http://ow.ly/GCIR30hui1n for more about the health impacts of extreme cold weather.
The city is also taking steps to protect the health and safety of the public, artists, volunteers, and event staff.
Motorists should note that the following roads will be closed or open only to local traffic as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31: Queen Street West between University Avenue and Yonge Street, Bay Street between Dundas and Richmond streets, Hagerman Street between Elizabeth and Bay streets, Elizabeth Street between Dundas and Hagerman streets, Albert Street between Bay and James streets, James Street between Albert and Queen street, and York Street between Queen and Richmond streets.
