Deep freeze affects Toronto's New Year's eve celebration plans

The extreme cold weather has already put a damper on the New Year’s Eve festivities at Nathan Phillips Square.

On Friday afternoon, the City of Toronto announced Sunday evening’s program has been shortened. The celebration, which typically gets underway around 8 p.m., and draws thousands of revelers, will now get underway shortly before midnight and will include a live DJ set, a countdown, and fireworks. All live performances have been cancelled.

The city is also warning that depending on the weather conditions, the accessible event could be further modified or even called off. Visit http://www.toronto.ca/newyearseve for the latest updates.

Attendees and volunteers are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, to cover all extremities, and if possible, to keep active when outdoors. People should also monitor themselves and others for signs of cold stress.