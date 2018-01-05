Out of the Cold program offered at North York synagogue

The Out of the Cold program at Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue will run for eight weeks starting Monday, Jan. 8.

The program, held once a week at 100 Elder St., near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, is open to people needing a warm place to stay.

Guests arrive at 3:30 p.m. and are offered light snacks before picking out clothes and toiletries. Following a meal, guests can partake in a music program or a game of bingo. The program has space to accommodate 100 for dinner and 30 to stay overnight. Each guest receives a lunch to take with them the following day.

The Out of the Cold program is offered at synagogues and churches throughout the city by Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services.