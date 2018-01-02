Public meetings in North York will look at parkette improvements

Community meetings will be held this month to get input for parkette improvements in North York.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10 to discuss proposed concepts for playground enhancements to Garthdale Parkette, 79 Garthdale Crt.

The meeting will be held at CH Best Middle School, 285 Wilmington Ave., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The second meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 18 with a focus on enhancements for Champlain Parkette, 50 Champlain Blvd.