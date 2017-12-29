ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Junior the cat and Captain the dog are looking for homes

CAPTAIN (DOG)

Captain is a bouncy, happy-go-lucky young boy with an enthusiasm for just about everything and everyone under the sun. Always bursting with a boyish energy and charm, his cheerful and friendly nature gets people smiling wherever he goes!

Unfazed by the busy city streets, he loves to explore his surroundings with an excitement that’s just contagious. He can often get so excited on his walks that he thinks he’s the one doing the walking! He also likes to bring this excitement to his first introductions. He loves jumping up to say hello! Now, he is beginning to understand that life isn’t all about being a jumpy little puppy. Thanks to his love for treats, he’s definitely open to some guidance as far as his walking and jumping are concerned.

He’s looking for some fellow fun-loving optimists who can help him channel all his adorably silly energy with a little patience and a little guidance! If you have any questions about our little Captain, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at adoptionk9@torontohumanesociety.com

ADOPTION UPDATE

Gato the cat and our two birds Amy and Timmy are still looking for their forever homes.

PET TIP

Worried your pet might try chewing on the cords? Instead of spending money on expensive cord covers, unplug the cords and cover them with lemon juice. Once they’re dry, plug them back in. Most dogs and cats hate the taste of lemon.