Canada Post warns Toronto customers of mail delays due to cold weather

Canada Post has issued a statement warning that customers throughout portions of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, may face mail delays due to the cold weather.

Deliveries are still being made, but Canada Post notes that cold weather can slow down carriers and, as a result, some customers may not receive their regular mail shipment on Thursday.

The province of Quebec and parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta are also affected.

To help mail carriers, homeowners are urged to clear and salt their driveway, walkway and stairs to allow for safer and easier access. Those with community mailboxes can call 1-800-267-1177 if they have delivery issues.

