uReport: Etobicoke woman wins Porsche, $10K from Canadian Cancer Society

For Etobicoke’s Jill Porter, a decade-long lottery tradition that started as a tribute to lost love ones recently paid big dividends in the form of $10,000 cash and a 2018 Porsche Boxter.

“I’ve been buying Canadian Cancer Society lottery tickets since 2007, after I lost my stepmother and grandmother to cancer,” Porter, a grand prize winner of the charity’s fall lottery, said in a statement.

“I don’t buy charity lottery tickets because I want to win – the prize is a bonus. This is more of a win-win, since buying a lottery ticket is my contribution to the cancer cause and a way to honour my family.”

The Canadian Cancer Society Lottery, which contains no token prizes, gives people the best chance to win actual cash and car prizes. All proceeds from the lottery fund life-saving research for all types of cancer.