DINE SAFE TORONTO: Which 11 restaurants got a yellow conditional pass

CONGEE DELIGHT, 3555 DON MILLS RD

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 20, 2017.

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment (NON-FOOD)

GANTO SUSHI, 565 KING ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 18, 2017.

Food handler fail to wear headgear

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

MACKENZIE'S HIGH PARK, 1982 BLOOR ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 19, 2017.

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to provide properly equipped mechanical washer

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

OZZY'S BURGERS, 66 NASSAU ST.

Food Take Out

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 21, 2017.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks

FAIL TO PROVIDE THERMOMETER IN STORAGE COMPARTMENT O. REG 562/90 SEC. 21

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to provide proper equipment

RIZ NORTH ASIAN CUISINE, 3321 YONGE ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 19, 2017.

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

SECOND CUP, 1567 STEELES AVE. E.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 21, 2017.

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

TASTY BBQ SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, 3555 DON MILLS RD.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 19, 2017.

Operator fail to properly store solid waste

Operator fail to provide hand washing supplies

Operator fail to ensure room kept free from animals O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 59(e)(ii)

OPERATOR FAIL TO ENSURE SINGLE-SERVICE CONTAINERS KEPT IN PLACE PREVENTING CONTAMINATION O. REG 562/90 SEC. 59(D)

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment

Operate food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary condition O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 11(a)(ii)

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

TEN REN'S TEA, 1800 SHEPPARD AVE. E.

Food Take Out

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 21, 2017.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

THE NUTRITION BAR, 5 ISABELLA ST.

Cocktail Bar / Beverage Room

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 21, 2017.

Fail to Post Licence Adjacent to Food Safety Inspection Notice. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(E)(4)

Operator fail to wash hands when required

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

THE THREE MONKEYS BAR & GRILL, 1585 WARDEN AVE.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Dec. 21, 2017.

OPERATE FOOD PREMISE - FAIL TO EQUIP FACILITY WITH SOAP OR DETERGENT O. REG 562/90 SEC. 68(3)(C)

Fail to Hold a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(b)

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Want more?

The website for the DineSafe inspection program is www.toronto.ca/health/dinesafe. It is designed to provide the public with information about inspections of food establishments in Toronto.

What does Pass, Conditional Pass or Closed mean?

Every drinking and eating establishment in Toronto must, continually and prominently, post the most recent food safety inspection notice, as issued without alteration, at or near the main entrance.

There are three (3) types of notices:

A Pass notice will be issued when only minor or no infractions are observed during an inspection.

If Minor Infractions are repeated at the next inspection, the Public Health Inspector may issue a ticket to obtain compliance. Fines range from $45 to $370 depending on the severity of the infraction.

A Conditional Pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection.

When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection. If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a PASS Notice will be issued. If the infractions are not corrected by the time of the first re-inspection, a ticket will be issued and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date. If at the time of the second re-inspection the items have not been corrected, a summons to court will be issued and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur.

A Closed notice will be issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately. A food establishment can only be closed when a health hazard is present.

An Order to Close the establishment and/or remove the health hazard will be issued. A Public Health Inspector will visit daily to make sure that the establishment remains closed. Failure to comply with an Order to Close will lead to additional charges. When all of the infractions listed in the Order and all other significant or crucial infractions are corrected, the establishment will receive a PASS Notice and may be re-opened. Any repeated or new crucial infractions may result in the operator being issued with a summons to court and referral to the Licensing Tribunal for further action.