Community meeting to be held for new Junction Triangle library

A community meeting that will discuss a new library in the Junction Triangle will be held on Jan. 17.

The roughly 10,000-square-foot library will be part of a 12-storey mixed use condominium project at Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue, and will replace the existing Perth/Dupont branch, which is currently one of the smallest libraries in Toronto Public Library’s entire network.

Perth/Dupont, located at 1589 Dupont St. near Symington Avenue, opened on Nov. 18 in a rented building at 1531 Dupont St. near Perth Avenue, before moving to its current location in 1983, according to Toronto Public Library’s website.

The meeting will take place at the library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

