Get flood prevention tips at upcoming Green 13 meeting

West-end Toronto residents can learn about flooding and stormwater management in their neighbourhoods at a meeting on Jan. 17.

The session, co-hosted by community group Green 13 and Coun. Sarah Doucette (Ward 13, Parkdale-High Park), will be focused those issues in Ward 13 and the west side of neighbouring Ward 14, Parkdale-High Park), Green 13 said on its website.

At the meeting, attendees will learn about flood risks in basements in the ward, tools such as maps created by the Toronto and Region Conservation and the city, the implications and risks of excessive non-permeable sources, ways to reduce floods, available programs and more, the website added.

It will be held in the Rousseau Room at Swansea Town Hall, 95 Lavinia Ave., from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m.