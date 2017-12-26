Date of annual Rouge Park Winter Bird Count migrating to mid-February

A popular annual bird count in Scarborough’s Rouge Valley is being postponed by managers of Rouge National Urban Park, “to get more people involved in birding” there.

For 14 straight years, organizers held the Rouge Park Winter Bird Count on one of the first Sundays in January, providing information to scientists and biodiversity databases such as eBird, and feeding them valuable information on bird populations.

Spots for volunteer birders usually filled up quickly. Last Jan. 8, close to 200 people standing in the cold recorded 4,553 birds of 57 different species.

This time, Parks Canada and the Toronto Zoo are re-scheduling the activity to be part of WinterRouge, the new federal park’s signature mid-February Family Day weekend programming.