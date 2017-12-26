City issues Extreme Cold Weather Alert for Boxing Day in Toronto

People out bargain-hunting, enjoying the snow or just surviving on Toronto’s streets this Boxing Day, Dec. 26, will be in air so cold the City of Toronto has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert.
Tuesday’s temperature will creep up to -10 C this afternoon, but strong winds of 35 kilometres an hour will increase the effects of the cold.
“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” the city’s health department said in a statement.
Toronto Public Health added people with heart problems “can experience worsening of their condition up to several days after cold weather occurs.”
Such alerts activate extra services focused on getting vulnerable people indoors, which include more shelter beds and overnight street outreaches.
The city is asking residents to call 311 if they see people outdoors who need assistance, and to call 911 if the situation is an emergency.
People are also asked to consider limiting time outdoors, to dress in layers and cover exposed skin before going outside, and to stay dry, since the risk of hypothermia “is much greater if you are wet.”
The alert will remain until further notice.
