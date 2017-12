Karla Groten was killed by an allegedly drunk hit-and-run driver as she walked toward her home in Birch Cliff on Thursday, Dec. 21. The 40-year-old woman was a single mom who leaves two teenagers behind.

In a few days, people, including many who knew Groten in the Southwest Scarborough neighbourhood and in the Beach, have raised nearly $60,000 for her memorial and her children.

Groten’s “true passion” was these children, 16-year-old Max and Haley, 18, and Thursday’s accident on Kingston Road robbed them of “their biggest fan, their champion, their mama,” a friend wrote in a tribute on GoFundMe.

Max was “born with severe special needs and lives in a group home that has provided him with therapies, structure, and programs that help him to live a full life,” the friend writes, while Haley “is a talented singer, actor, and all around theatre ace” as well as a member of the the Toronto Beaches Children’s Choir.

Groten, who “loved comic books, theatre, music, and dance,” survived domestic abuse and worked at Dr. Roz’s Healing Place, a women’s shelter in nearby Cliffside, where she used her experiences and empathy to help others.

On its Facebook page, the shelter said it was “devastated to share the loss of Karla, a beautiful soul who was a valued member of the DRHP family. We will remember her always.”

One of the two GoFundMe campaigns for Groten’s children, which launched Dec. 22, is run by Birch Cliff resident Anna Dewar Gully, who pledges the money will go to an account of Haley’s choosing.

The Kingston Social, a Birch Cliff business and community space, is donating its proceeds from Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, and people, including children, have come in to drop off cash, Kingston Social founder Polina Privis said.

“The community is just devastated,” added Privis. “We’re just doing our best to help contribute.”

Groten attended Birchmount Collegiate and recently celebrated her parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.