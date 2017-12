In the end, any remaining toys go to a local women’s shelter.

“Everything that’s given to us goes back out there. We’re very grateful to the community,” Visconti said.

Former Beach resident Julie Boyle has been volunteering at CC55 for several years during the holiday season.

“This is a chance to give back to my community,” said Boyle, who this year is giving of her time to the Emergency Toy Clinic as well as sponsoring a family through CC55’s Share-A-Christmas program with her husband.

“(This program) shows that on the day before Christmas (Eve) there’s still hope, toys, and food; that we can still make a Christmas for somebody. It almost brings tears to my eyes.”

Boyle said what’s extra special about the Emergency Toy Clinic is that it serves a lot of newcomers who might not have extra funds to buy toys for their kids at this time of the year.

Scarborough resident Safa, who declined to give her last name, left Community Centre 55 with a large bag of toys, some food, and a big smile on her face.

“It’s really nice. This helps a lot,” she said.

“There are homeless people, poor people, and lots of families here. People come here because they need it.”

Safa, who visited the clinic for the second year, said it is the reason why her son can experience Christmas.