Inspired by Christian scripture, Cari Flammia of Scarborough handed out Blessing Bags full of everyday items to homeless men and women on the streets of Toronto’s downtown.

“I was inspired to do this because I see a need in the city and I wanted to do something that would make a small difference in the lives of those in need,” said Flammia.

“I feel it’s something that can brighten up the lives of those on the street while giving them some essential items in time for Christmas.”

Accompanied by her mom Lucia, Flammia went to Moss Park, Yonge-Dundas Square and Toronto City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 21, giving people many of the 100 Blessing Bags she had raised $1,000 to fill with such essential things as toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves, snacks, socks, combs, and face towels, along with inspirational notes.