Toronto's Masjid-El-Noor Muslim Association recognizes local youth

The Masjid-El-Noor Muslim Association of York South-Weston recognized its community youth at a special event held at George Harvey Collegiate Institute.

The event happened Friday, Dec. 22.

Those who took part in the event at the high school in the Silverthorne neighbourhood on Friday evening attend the association’s after school programs, which teach participants to learn a second language, provide additional help for their regular school assignments, and help equip youths with mentorship skills, good character and citizenship, and more.

As part of the event, the youths received achievement certificates and made presentations for all attendees. The celebratory event included remarks from dignitaries as well.