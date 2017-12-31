Scarborough students donate handmade scarves to emergency shelter

With holidays in full swing, it’s sometimes easy to forget there are many people in Scarborough in need of support and warmth. Thankfully, the Grade 1 students at Corvette Junior Public School did not.

With help from their teacher Sanjay Ojjo, the kids devised a plan to make and then donate dozens of winter scarves to a local women’s emergency shelter.

The plan to donate the scarves was hatched during a lesson on staying warm in the winter. Ojjo decided to take a “social justice” approach to the material, encouraging his young charges to consider how the homeless in particular struggle to stay warm during an often cruelly cold winter.

“And the kids' response was, ‘why don’t we give them some winter clothes?’” said Ojjo. “It wasn’t the answer I was considering but it made perfect sense.”

For the project, Ojjo acquired two hand looms for the class, but before the students could set about making the scarves, they first had to learn how to knit - a considerable exercise in dexterity for a group of six- and seven-year-olds.

Fortunately the kids were up to the task. In all, they came up with some 40 scarves in vibrant colours to give away.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, as Ojjo looked on proudly, the students made a presentation of the knit scarves to a group of women staying at Homes First Shelter, located at 702 Kennedy Road, and the response from the recipients was one of instant heartfelt emotion.

“When the first woman came to collect her scarf, she cried (tears of gratitude),” recalled Ojjo of the emotional encounter. “And I realized the kids had done something meaningful.”

He was especially grateful, but not surprised, none of the students’ parents objected to their kids visiting the shelter despite continuing stigma in society toward the homeless. Perhaps it’s because some of his own students rely on support services themselves, he said.

“A student confided (to the class) about a family member who needed to use a shelter, and it really put a face to the issue,” said Ojjo. “And the kids wanted to help even more.”