Cooper Mills TCHC residents turn to bees to raise money for programs

Sylvia Smith never imagined in her wildest dreams that she would ever become a beekeeper, let alone overcome her fear of bees.

Yet, that’s exactly what has happened for the tenant representative at Toronto Community Housing Corporation’s (TCHC) Cooper Mills Townhomes.

“The only thing I knew about bees was that they sting. I would run from them,” Smith admitted. “Now, I welcome them.”

Smith credits Alveole The Urban Beekeeping Company for curing her bee phobia. It was during an open house at Cooper Mills in July when Alveole provided an introduction to the occupation and a honey tasting that piqued her interest.

Now, Smith is known as the housing complex’s Queen Bee.

“I get so excited when I’m talking about the bees,” she said.

Soon after the open house, Alveole installed six beehives in a deserted lot on the TCHC property, on Dundas Street West, just west of Scarlett Road. By October, Cooper Mills had its first harvest of honey. That harvest yielded 120 jars, which Smith and fellow residents are selling — until supplies last — for $15 each. Profit from honey sales go directly into programming for tenants.

“We’re such a family-oriented community,” said Norrie Cassar, one of Smith’s neighbours and fellow bee enthusiast.

The two women are already planning field trips for the kids to such places as the Rogers Centre for a sporting event, or an educational experience at Toronto City Hall, for example.

Plus, they’d like to get more children involved in the beekeeping. Smith said she is still learning. The bees are hibernating for the winter, but when the weather was still warm, representatives from Alveole would stop in at Cooper Mills on a bi-weekly basis to maintain the hives and to ensure the bees were thriving.