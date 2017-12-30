Etobicoke Renal Clinic 'significant win' for kidney patients: Osler VP

A new dialysis program expected to open late next year at Etobicoke General Hospital will save some residents with kidney disease from seeking treatment at hospitals across the city.

The future Etobicoke Renal Centre will include 30 satellite and six in-patient dialysis stations when it opens in the six-storey, newly named Etobicoke Wellness Centre building in front of the Hwy. 27 and Finch Avenue West hospital.

Currently, doctors send patients in need of dialysis to Osler’s other hospitals, Brampton Civic or Peel Memorial, or other hospitals across the city, including Humber River, University Health Network hospitals or St. Joseph’s Health Centre, said Dr. Naveed Mohammad, vice-president of medical affairs and an emergency department physician with William Osler Health System, which operates Etobicoke General Hospital.

“People go all over the place. We know some people who go to Scarborough (for dialysis),” Mohammad said.

Across Ontario, most people in need of dialysis receive it three times a week, and the closer to home, the better, Mohammad said.

“Often people in need of dialysis are elderly, their children are working, and they can’t afford to take time off work three times a week,” Mohammad said. “Many take Wheel-Trans. It’s really important to find dialysis spots close to home. It’s easier to travel to and takes less time.”

The need for dialysis in the community is great.

The Central West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), in which EGH is located, has the highest incidence of diabetes of any LHIN in Ontario, Mohammad said.

“Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are on the rise, which in the end, leads to kidney disease,” he said, noting auto-immune disorders may also cause kidney disease. “The number of patients who need dialysis because of end-stage kidney disease is increasing.”

Osler’s culturally diverse patient population is one reason why hospital staff campaigned and worked with the Ministry of Health to create the dialysis clinic, Mohammad said.