Etobicoke’s Our Lady of Sorrows opens $1.2M 'field of dreams'

Christmas came early for soccer fans at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School last week, when they were finally let loose to kick the ball around their brand new, $1.2-million playing field.

“Our students have been patiently waiting for this day with bated breath – and I mean that literally,” principal Antonio Morsillo laughed during the official opening of the artificial turf field at the Montgomery Road elementary school on Thursday, Dec. 21.

“We have watched their faces pressed up against that fence, hoping that it would be finished sooner rather than later, and now that day has arrived.”

The new playing field – which received $330,000 in federal funding through a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Grant and another $350,000 in contributions from the City of Toronto – took nearly 10 years to transform from dream into reality.

Well-used by local sports groups and a student body of 800 kindergarten to Grade 8 students, the problematic field at Our Lady of Sorrows had turned to hardened clay over the last decade or so – a situation only exacerbated by the fact that it was situated on a two-metre slope.

Enter parent Mary Zervas, who took on the reins as chair of school’s field committee five years ago to help then-principal Joe Genova fix the field once and for all.

“I’m really excited today, because I know that so many kids will enjoy this field – not only this year, but for many years to come,” Zervas said at the grand opening.

“I believe strongly in physical education and spending time outdoors, and that was the driving force for me in making sure my kids have not only a healthy and safe, but exciting outside environment at school. We’re thrilled (the field) is finished and we’re looking so forward to using it.”

Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) Director of Education Rory McGuckin lauded Zervas and the members of her field committee, Etobicoke trustee Ann Andrachuk, and all others involved in the playing field project for their “partnerships, patience and perseverance.”

He also urged Our Lady of Sorrows students to get the most of the field: “I’m a firm believer that without being fit and keeping well, that the elements required to become strong in school and strong in academics, will be missed. So students, I hope you take every opportunity to make good use of this field and to push your bodies to the limits.”