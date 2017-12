Student leaders from Kipling Collegiate Institute decided to take their annual holiday food drive global this year — shipping a portion of its non-perishable proceeds to refugees more than 12,000 km away.

Teacher Maharukh Kootar said this year’s 4th Annual Homeroom Food Drive at KCI will not only benefit North York Harvest Food Bank here in Toronto, but also the Dadaab Refugee Camp in Kenya — which, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is home to 238,617 registered refugees and asylum seekers from neighbouring Somalia.

“Through our Leadership program, we’ve always done both local and global initiatives, so I thought this would be a perfect initiative, especially considering our students are so diverse and come from all over the world,” she said, noting that her students’ donation to Dadaab Refugee Camp was co-ordinated with the help of Ruth Bannerman, a KCI alumni with connections to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“We’ve got about 15 students helping out, and it’s been fantastic. I’m so proud of them.”

Ghazal Fazel, a 17-year-old Grade 12 student, said the aim of this year’s drive was to collect more than 1,100 pounds of non-perishable food items such as canned goods, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal and granola bars to benefit those in need both here in Toronto and overseas.

“A lot of our students are from Somalia, so we thought it would be a great thing to send some of the food to Dadaab,” she said.

To help motivate their classmates to get into the giving spirit this holiday season, Fazel and co-organizers Sophia Cockram, 16, and Rebecca Pal and Neer Patel, both 17, decided to run a contest to award the homeroom with the highest food-to-student ratio with a pizza party in the new year.

While Cockram said the promise of pizza has acted as a strong incentive, the real reward of this year’s food drive is in giving back to those in need.

“For some people, it’s a hard time of year — especially when you’re going through the holidays and you don’t have a lot,” she said. “It always seems worse when everyone else around you has those things you don’t, so it’s important to support those people.”