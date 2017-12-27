Neighbours want community garden at former Vaughan Road Academy

St. Paul’s West Coun. Joe Mihevc says he’s a “big fan” of community gardens; his Ward 21 already has seven and he would welcome more.

“They’re amazing points of contact for neighbours and the community. Food and gardening bring people together like nothing else,” the veteran councillor told the York Guardian.

That’s what his constituents, members of the Oakwood Vaughan Neighbourhood Action Partnership (OV NAP), are hoping will happen should they be permitted to grow a community garden at Vaughan Road Academy, in the Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue-area.

Although the 90-year old school closed in June of 2016 due to declining enrolment, trustees voted to keep the building as Toronto District School Board (TDSB) property. Nearby residents would like to see the building used as a community hub. The pool is open, as are the gyms, which are being used for Toronto parks and recreation department programs, reported Lyba Spring, a member of OV NAP.

“We’ll find out in January how much space we can have,” she told the Guardian.

In the meantime, the group is appealing to its members and the larger community for help in establishing a community garden. Melana Roberts, chair of the Toronto Youth Food Policy Council, spoke at OV NAP’s November meeting about the benefits of community gardens. Not only do gardens improve beautification, but they create an opportunity for recreation and exercise, Roberts said. They can combat isolation and provide an intergenerational activity.

“There’s a real opportunity to build relationships,” she said, “and to provide a sense of purpose.”

There are very few gardens north of St. Clair Avenue, Roberts pointed out. A community garden could become a “building tool” for the neighbourhood as it goes through revitalization, she said.

Challenges may include finding space to store tools; or, if the garden is situated on TDSB property, finding a balance between ensuring the school can continue their teaching priorities and community use.

Community gardens can instill in people a love and passion around food, Roberts said.