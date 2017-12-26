One year after merger, Scarborough and Rouge Hospital plans its future

“We’re going to push to have (to have the Master Plan done) in a year, but that’s very aggressive,” she added.

A previous merger attempt between the Scarborough Hospital (Birchmount, General) and the Rouge Valley Health System (Centenary, RVHS Ajax) failed in 2014.

After listening to an expert panel, Ontario Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins backed its recommendations and ordered the three Scarborough sites to merge by Dec. 1, 2016.

A year later, it’s hard to see outward results of the integration at Centenary. Signs on the building and parking lot are for Rouge Valley Health System, which no longer exists.

Physician groups are coming together to merge procedures, but that wasn’t meant to happen during the first year, said Buller. “Integration is always a bit bumpy, but people seem fairly upbeat.”

Branding exercises — and possibly a different name — should give SRH “a whole new look, feel, identify” by April, Buller said.

The hospital knows some of its facilities are underused and wants to better understand how Scarborough people see SRH, she said.

Meanwhile, SRH wants to start planning the Centenary ER redevelopment, and building a Diagnostic Imaging concourse at the General to which the ministry promised $20 million.

Will the concourse’s construction begin in 2018? “That I don’t know,” Buller said.

The hospital also hopes to break ground on the Bridletowne Community Hub, meant to contain its entire dialysis program, and Buller is confident the project won’t be shelved even if the provincial government changes next June.

