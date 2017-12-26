One year after merger, Scarborough and Rouge Hospital plans its future

Scarborough hospitals waited a long time for the province’s attention, and for large amounts of its money.
A year after two hospitals were ordered to merge into one — the Scarborough and Rouge Hospital (SRH) — its leadership is getting something needed to unlock the future.
Work on the province’s Master Plan for health care in Scarborough has begun, SRH CEO Elizabeth Buller said in an interview this month.
With this Master Plan completed, the province has said, overcrowded emergency rooms at the hospital’s Centenary and Birchmount sites can be rebuilt, as can the obsolete operating rooms at SRH General, built in 1956 and now Ontario’s oldest.
The Master Plan should also decide where and when Scarborough can later get a “comprehensive” new hospital campus, or smaller but separate hospital buildings.
For years, lack of movement on these projects and others sparked frustration in Scarborough as the province built hospital facilities elsewhere.
But the merged hospital’s leaders believe new “energy” putting Scarborough — the setting for current novels and a movie — on the map arrives at a time when the province is willing to invest here, Buller said.
“I think our voice is being heard more than it used to be,” the CEO added Dec. 7 in her Centenary office.
“I actually feel very confident. I feel our case is so strong it would be very difficult to knock these (projects) off the table.”
Planning for Scarborough’s future demographics and health needs could take 18 months, though Buller wants certain “directional work” done by March.
“We’re going to push to have (to have the Master Plan done) in a year, but that’s very aggressive,” she added.
A previous merger attempt between the Scarborough Hospital (Birchmount, General) and the Rouge Valley Health System (Centenary, RVHS Ajax) failed in 2014.
After listening to an expert panel, Ontario Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins backed its recommendations and ordered the three Scarborough sites to merge by Dec. 1, 2016.
A year later, it’s hard to see outward results of the integration at Centenary. Signs on the building and parking lot are for Rouge Valley Health System, which no longer exists.
Physician groups are coming together to merge procedures, but that wasn’t meant to happen during the first year, said Buller. “Integration is always a bit bumpy, but people seem fairly upbeat.”
Branding exercises — and possibly a different name — should give SRH “a whole new look, feel, identify” by April, Buller said.
The hospital knows some of its facilities are underused and wants to better understand how Scarborough people see SRH, she said.
Meanwhile, SRH wants to start planning the Centenary ER redevelopment, and building a Diagnostic Imaging concourse at the General to which the ministry promised $20 million.
Will the concourse’s construction begin in 2018? “That I don’t know,” Buller said.
The hospital also hopes to break ground on the Bridletowne Community Hub, meant to contain its entire dialysis program, and Buller is confident the project won’t be shelved even if the provincial government changes next June.
