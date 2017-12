“I had given the news there would be no more new (decorations) this year,” she sighed. “They multiply.”

Omid Safa, one of Blakely’s Christmas “elves” and a neighbour for some 10 years, said foot traffic on the quiet street near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Rad continues to increase as people seek out a glimpse of the decorations for themselves.

“If the decorations aren’t out, it feels like we’re missing Christmas,” said Safa. “Every year he comes up with something new.”

Another close neighbour, Azeem Shah, who has lived by the Blakeleys since 1983, said the decorations are just one way the residents of Reddins come together.

They also decorate a community tree, drinking coffee and catching up on each other’s lives. Outside of the holidays, the neighbours regularly get together for dinner and hold an annual Canada Day party every July 1.

And every Christmas Eve, Art appears dressed as Santa Claus, offering gifts and treats.

“He has a knack for making you feel like a kid again,” said Shah.

Like his red costumed namesake, Blakely likes to work under the cover of darkness to deliver his holiday surprises. And when people stop by Reddins to have a look at his handiwork, he tells them exactly who was responsible.

“I always tell them it’s Santa Claus,” said Blakely. “They say, well it can’t be Santa Claus. And I say, well, you just have to believe."