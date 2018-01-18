TBT: Toronto Ski Club circa 1930

Loving winter since 1924.

This week’s #ThrowbackThursday celebrates one of Canada’s oldest ski clubs – the Toronto Ski Club.

Taken on Jan. 26, 1930, the photo captures ski club members Lorraine Lennox, Gordon Lockhart and Edith Lockhart preparing to hit the slopes on a snowy day 88 years ago.

#ThrowbackThursday is a weekly feature from Metroland Media Toronto showcasing fascinating photos from this city’s olden days, courtesy of the Toronto Archives.

Do you have any retro photos from Toronto’s yesteryears that you’d like to see featured on insidetoronto.com? If so, email them, along with a description of who, what and where, to creason@insidetoronto.com or tweet them to @icreason

