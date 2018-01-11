TBT: 1908 sled races on the High Park hills

On your mark, get set, go!

This week’s #ThrowbackThursday travels 110 years back to a time when High Park was a popular destination for tobogganers of all ages.

Taken by William James in 1908, the photo captures a group of boys atop the High Park hill, readying themselves for a sled race down the slopes while crowds of onlookers prepare to cheer them on.

