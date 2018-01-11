TBT: 1908 sled races on the High Park hills

On your mark, get set, go!
This week’s #ThrowbackThursday travels 110 years back to a time when High Park was a popular destination for tobogganers of all ages.
Taken by William James in 1908, the photo captures a group of boys atop the High Park hill, readying themselves for a sled race down the slopes while crowds of onlookers prepare to cheer them on.
#ThrowbackThursday is a weekly feature from Metroland Media Toronto showcasing fascinating photos from this city’s olden days, courtesy of the Toronto Archives.
Do you have any retro photos from Toronto’s yesteryears that you’d like to see featured on insidetoronto.com? If so, email them, along with a description of who, what and where, to creason@insidetoronto.com or tweet them to @icreason.
