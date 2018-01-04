TBT: Frosty the Snowman circa 1925

“He was made of snow, but the children know, how he came to life one day.”

This week’s #ThrowbackThursday celebrates snowman season with this 93-year-old photo of an unnamed little girl showing off her dapper mini-Frosty creation – complete with an icy top hat – taken by photographer John Boyd Sr. in Toronto on Feb. 15, 1925.

#ThrowbackThursday is a weekly feature from Metroland Media Toronto showcasing fascinating photos from this city’s olden days, courtesy of the Toronto Archives.

