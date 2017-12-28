TBT: New Year's Eve celebrations at the King Edward circa 1939

Happy almost-New Year.

This week’s #ThrowbackThursday celebrates new beginnings with this 78-year-old photo of the New Year’s Eve festivities at Toronto’s King Edward Hotel on Dec. 31, 1939.

Taken in the hotel’s fashionable Crystal Ballroom, the photo captures Mrs. Ruth Gans and Mrs. Alec Sherman ringing in the new year with noisemakers as friends look on.

