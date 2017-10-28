ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Veronica the rabbit and Max the cat are looking for homes

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.

This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Veronica and Max.

If you would like to adopt these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society. They are located at 11 River St., Toronto. Phone 416-392-2273 or click the email below each animal.

Veronica (4 Year Old, English Spot, Lionhead , Mix)

Meet 4 year old Veronica!

She is a pretty easy going rabbit, but will still need quality one-on-one time with her new caregivers to build trust in them. Sadly we had to separate her from her sibling as they quarrelled too much. That will not rule out another try with another rabbit, once she is settled in her new forever home.

Veronica needs a lower calcium controlled diet, fresh greens, bramble leaves, raspberry leaves and dandelion leaves (all washed of course) along with some of the more common vegetables and fruit.

If you would like to learn more about Veronica and her special diet, please speak to an adoption staff member today.

Please note: the minimum cage size to keep a rabbit happy is 4'W x 4'H x 36"H (although bigger is always better!). A photo of the set up enclosure will be required before any special species adoption can be finalized.