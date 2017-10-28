ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Veronica the rabbit and Max the cat are looking for homes

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Veronica and Max.
If you would like to adopt these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society. They are located at 11 River St., Toronto. Phone 416-392-2273 or click the email below each animal.
Meet 4 year old Veronica!
She is a pretty easy going rabbit, but will still need quality one-on-one time with her new caregivers to build trust in them. Sadly we had to separate her from her sibling as they quarrelled too much. That will not rule out another try with another rabbit, once she is settled in her new forever home.
Veronica needs a lower calcium controlled diet, fresh greens, bramble leaves, raspberry leaves and dandelion leaves (all washed of course) along with some of the more common vegetables and fruit.
If you would like to learn more about Veronica and her special diet, please speak to an adoption staff member today.
Please note: the minimum cage size to keep a rabbit happy is 4'W x 4'H x 36"H (although bigger is always better!). A photo of the set up enclosure will be required before any special species adoption can be finalized.
Meet 2 year old Max! Psssst! You almost missed me as you were walking by, but that’s probably my fault because I’m just patiently waiting here for my forever home. You know how they say good things come to those who wait? Well, I’ve heard I’m worth waiting for, in fact my daily visitors have nothing but good things about me. I came from a hoarding environment and would love to get out of the shelter and into a quiet home where I can really shine.
Come down to the Toronto Humane Society at 11 River Street to adopt Max today or send us an email at Felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com to find out more!
Did you know that even though grapes are safe for human consumption they are poisonous to dogs? If your pooch gets into grapes or raisins, it can cause kidney failure. Keep this fruit away from our canine companions!
