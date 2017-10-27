North York Seniors Centre to host An Evening in Venice fundraiser

North York Seniors Centre will host its 14th annual Better With Age: An Evening in Venice on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The event will be held at the Columbus Centre, 901 Lawrence Ave. W. at Dufferin Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The night will include wine tasting paired with hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction made up of event tickets, gift baskets, merchandise and a live opera performance.
All proceeds from An Evening in Venice will benefit clients of North York Seniors Centre.
A tax receipt will be issued for a portion of the ticket cost.
North York Seniors Centre is a not-for-profit organization providing programs and services for adults aged 55 and older.
For tickets or information, call 416-733-4111 ext. 221 or email adevera@nyseniors.org.
