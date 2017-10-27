Toronto expanding services for the homeless this winter

The City of Toronto is expanding its efforts to keep homeless people out of the cold this winter.

On Friday, Oct. 27, Paul Raftis, general manager of the city's shelter, support and housing administration, announced details of what is being done to take care of some of our city’s most vulnerable residents during the coldest months of the year.

Specifically, Toronto will now have five winter respite sites, up from three last winter.

The number of sleeping spaces will also be increased to at least 250 from 160.

This means the number of days 24-hour service will be available in Toronto will more than triple to 760 from 240 last winter.

Winter respite services, which will be available 24/7 in Toronto from November 15 to April 15, will now be offered at 21 Park Rd., 323 Dundas St. E., 25 Augusta Ave., 705 Progress Ave. and a fifth site in Parkdale. Details about that location are still being worked out.

"It's not enough to be providing more shelter services per capita than any other Canadian city," Raftis said in a statement.

“Our shelters are very busy and staff are working full-time on opening new shelters to address increases in demand before the end of the year, into 2018 and beyond. In the meantime, we are increasing the number of sites providing 24/7 winter respite services and tripling the days of continuous service availability."

The City of Toronto funds and coordinates winter respite services, which are operated by community not-for-profit agencies. The programs provide places to sleep, warm meals, welcoming staff, referrals to community services and access to help finding permanent housing.

Call 311 or visit www.toronto.ca/homelesshelp for more information about services for people experiencing homelessness, including winter services, Out of the Cold programs, year-round 24/7 specialized drop-in programs and shelters.