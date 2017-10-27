SickKids pushes the limits with new $1.3 billion fundraising campaign

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is renowned for providing cutting edge care for children with complex health needs, but ensuring that care is state of the art is becoming increasingly difficult in a building that was first built in 1949.
To help bridge that gap, SickKids is launching the largest fundraising campaign in the history of Canadian health care, looking to bring in $1.3 billion, a large chunk of which would be used to completely rebuild the clinical space in its original building.
“It’s an old building and it’s been showing its age for a long, long time,” said SickKids Foundation CEO Ted Garrard. “There are spaces with ceiling heights that aren’t tall enough to accommodate the latest robotic equipment and floor plates that can’t hold some of the heavier equipment we have today.”
Refurbishing the space to meet current needs would cost more than a complete rebuild, Garrard said. The new facility would not only meet current needs but would be adaptable to meet changing health care needs in the future.
“If we want to do the best possible work when treating the patients of the future, we need to have the best possible facility,” Garrard noted.
The 10-year redevelopment would consist first of the demolition and reconstruction of the McMaster North building across Elizabeth Street from SickKids. Some SickKids functions would be moved to a new facility built on that site as the old 1949 SickKids building fronting on to University Avenue was demolished and rebuilt.
The new facility would continue the hospital’s ongoing transformation into a family-centred health-care facility.
Peter Laussen, who heads up SickKids’ department of critical care medicine, said his department has been increasingly cramped in recent years. Storage spaces have been converted into patient spaces and hallways are cluttered with equipment. The department is consistently at operational capacity, and in an already-crowded hospital, there are few options when patient numbers swell.
“The problem is, we don’t have anywhere else to send them,” he said. “This is where people come for specialist care (for children).”
Laussen lauded the work of doctors and nurses in adapting to changing needs, but between a lack of space, spotty internet capabilities, new standards for air flow to prevent the spread of infection and other issues, the challenges are constantly growing.
“What a new building does is it allows everyone to be at their best and do their best work,” he said. “Right now, we shoehorn things in and we compromise things like line of access and access (around patient beds.)”
Estelle Gauda, head of SickKids’ division of neonatology, said overcrowding is a real problem for the families of newborn babies, many of which are born prematurely. In one small room, a number of patient beds are situated in spaces that are small, and noise from one patient area impacts the other five patients in the room. The small “pods” leave little room for both the babies’ parents and medical staff.
“Right now, our space doesn’t allow the families to be around as much as they should,” she said. “We know now how important (having parents around) is for a baby’s brain development.”
Gauda said the new building would allow for more privacy for families, would give the parents a place to sleep and would increase capacity.
Judy Van Clieaf, SickKids’ vice president of clinical medicine and chief of professional practice and nursing, said isolation rooms in the bone marrow transplant unit are but one area where the new facility would make a huge difference. Currently, patients are placed in tiny rooms with a single chair for parents to help reduce their risk of infection from other diseases.
“When kids are sick, they want their parents or loved ones close by,” she said. “And technology has changed significantly (since the building was first built) – the way we monitor children, the treatments we give them, the pumps we use.”
Instead of private bathrooms, they use a mobile commode and there is a shared shower for the unit. That, along with a lack of space for patients to move around and exercise, make stays more stressful and difficult than they could be in a proper facility.
“The care I get here is amazing but the space isn’t,” said 13-year-old bone marrow transplant recipient Owen Weinstein. “In the isolation rooms, there’s not a lot of room for parents and there is no bathroom. There’s no showers, so if I want to take a shower, I have to walk down the hall past all the other rooms, and it doesn’t feel very sanitary (sharing facilities.)”
SickKids launched its new SickKids VS Limits Campaign on Friday, Oct. 27. Of the $1.3 billion fundraising target, $600,000 is earmarked for the new building, $600,000 for research and $100,000 toward partnerships for better care. For more information, visit www.sickkidsfoundation.com.
