SickKids pushes the limits with new $1.3 billion fundraising campaign

“What a new building does is it allows everyone to be at their best and do their best work,” he said. “Right now, we shoehorn things in and we compromise things like line of access and access (around patient beds.)”

Estelle Gauda, head of SickKids’ division of neonatology, said overcrowding is a real problem for the families of newborn babies, many of which are born prematurely. In one small room, a number of patient beds are situated in spaces that are small, and noise from one patient area impacts the other five patients in the room. The small “pods” leave little room for both the babies’ parents and medical staff.

“Right now, our space doesn’t allow the families to be around as much as they should,” she said. “We know now how important (having parents around) is for a baby’s brain development.”

Gauda said the new building would allow for more privacy for families, would give the parents a place to sleep and would increase capacity.

Judy Van Clieaf, SickKids’ vice president of clinical medicine and chief of professional practice and nursing, said isolation rooms in the bone marrow transplant unit are but one area where the new facility would make a huge difference. Currently, patients are placed in tiny rooms with a single chair for parents to help reduce their risk of infection from other diseases.

“When kids are sick, they want their parents or loved ones close by,” she said. “And technology has changed significantly (since the building was first built) – the way we monitor children, the treatments we give them, the pumps we use.”

Instead of private bathrooms, they use a mobile commode and there is a shared shower for the unit. That, along with a lack of space for patients to move around and exercise, make stays more stressful and difficult than they could be in a proper facility.

“The care I get here is amazing but the space isn’t,” said 13-year-old bone marrow transplant recipient Owen Weinstein. “In the isolation rooms, there’s not a lot of room for parents and there is no bathroom. There’s no showers, so if I want to take a shower, I have to walk down the hall past all the other rooms, and it doesn’t feel very sanitary (sharing facilities.)”

SickKids launched its new SickKids VS Limits Campaign on Friday, Oct. 27. Of the $1.3 billion fundraising target, $600,000 is earmarked for the new building, $600,000 for research and $100,000 toward partnerships for better care. For more information, visit www.sickkidsfoundation.com.

