Heddington Halloween returns with Guardians of the Galaxy theme

North Toronto’s most decorated Halloween street is going to have its biggest celebration yet, with 30 houses displaying the works of one of its residents and more than 800 trick-or-treaters expected to go door-to-door.

Heddington Avenue will feature 30 homes decorated with art painted by resident Barbara Gordon, who decorates her own property with paintings and sculptures based on a new theme each year. This year, her home will be decked out in Guardians of the Galaxy gear, with life-sized renditions of Groot, baby Groot, Rocket Raccoon and Yondu.

Neighbours will showcase displays Gordon painted in past years.

The road will be closed from Eglinton Avenue to Roselawn Avenue to make way for the festivities, which will include music, plenty of treats and costumed characters walking up and down the street. This year, the Eglinton BIA got involved, providing decor and other goodies to make the street even more spectacular than before.