Toronto's Casey House celebrates $38-million redevelopment

A massive redevelopment will push Casey House forward in its mission of eradicating HIV/AIDS and both eliminating the stigma surrounding living with the illness and providing support to improve the quality of life of its clients.

First founded in 1988, Casey House has long been a leader in providing care and support. The opening of its new 58,000-square-foot facility – a massive increase from its former 10,000 square foot space – will allow the organization to reach more people and increase its spectrum of care.

In its old incarnation, Casey House provided in-patient services. Now, in addition, it will feature a day health program and outreach to bring care to people with complex medical and social needs. Those initiatives will help ensure clients can remain active in their community and live fulfilling home lives while still having their medical needs met.

It will continue to serve as a worldwide leader in care for those living with HIV/AIDS, and the larger facility and new programs will allow Casey House, located downtown at 119 Isabella Street (near Bloor and Jarvis streets) to quadruple the number people who use its services each year.

Both the day health program and the community care will provide intervention for acute medical problems while also giving isolated clients much-needed social interaction. It will also help connect clients with care outside the facility when they have other health care needs that cannot be met at Casey House.

When it first opened, the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS was far greater than it is now. Its first client was brought in by medics wearing HAZMAT suits, and when that client was greeted with a hug, he reported it was the first time he’d been touched in months.

“Casey House is more than a place that saves lives, we are a place that shines understanding through compassion, and empower our clients to get better,” said Casey House CEO Joanne Simons. “We make our clients’ humanity more visible than their disease.”

While attitudes toward HIV/AIDS have largely progressed in the intervening 29 years, stigma still exists. The organization’s Smash Stigma study showed that 79 per cent of millennials who responded said they would be nervous or ashamed to share their HIV status if they tested positive.

To help break down that stigma, Casey House, as part of the celebration of its new $38-million facility on Wednesday, Oct. 25, announced it's opening what is believed to be the world’s first pop-up eatery, called June's, staffed by HIV positive chefs. Chef Matt Basile of Fidel Gastro will train the team of HIV-positive chefs, who will create the menu and cook for patrons.

Named for Casey House founder June Callwood, the restaurant aims to shed light on the fact that HIV cannot be transmitted through the preparation or sharing of food. According to the Smash Stigma study, only half of surveyed Canadians would knowingly share food with – or eat food prepared by – someone who is HIV positive.