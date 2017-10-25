Toronto offers free flu clinics at five locations

The City of Toronto is doing its part to keep residents flu-free with a series of flu clinics at five different locations.

While many get vaccinated through their doctors or at roughly 600 local pharmacies city-wide, the city’s clinics will offer yet another option for Torontonians to do so, with hundreds of appointments available.

All clinics are free. Those looking to make an appointment can do so by clicking the 'Community Flu Clinics' link at www.tphbookings.ca or by calling 416-338-7600 and selecting option 3.

The clinics will take place in the following locations at the specified times: